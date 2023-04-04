Jamie Weston was walking his dogs Nia and Bryn, both Prague Ratcatchers, in Cwmcarn Forest when he spotted an adder on Thursday March 31.

Mr Weston returned to the same spot on Friday April 1 and to his surprise the snake was still there.

The spotted Adder (Image: Jamie Weston)

Mr Weston said: “As I was walking down the path leading to the carpark I spotted movement from the corner of my eye so I naturally stopped.

“I was quite surprised to see it was a snake.

“I kept the dogs behind me and a safe distance away but had a good look to confirm that it was indeed an adder.

“After the loss of our dog Ffion to a scorpion sting whilst in the USA I have already done research into potential dangers in nature in the UK and knew the adder is our only venomous snake.”

Mr Weston has been a member of a Facebook group for snakebites led by doctors and vets.

“Pet owners should be aware that snake bites do occur in the UK yearly, said Mr Weston.

The snake in Cwmcarn Forest (Image: Jamie Weston)

“Dogs off leash are slightly more at risk simply due to going off the path and accidently stepping near or on a snake or simply seeing the snake and being curious.

According to the RSPCA adders avoid humans wherever possible and are the UK's only poisonous snake.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “Snakes are extremely shy creatures and will try to move away from disturbance - if you come across a snake our advice would always be to enjoy watching these secretive animals from a distance and never try to pick one up.

"The majority of bites occur when a snake is disturbed or deliberately antagonised. Death from adder bites is extremely rare in humans as the venom is not very potent (no one has died from adder bite in Britain for over 20 years), but bites are painful and can become more serious if left untreated.

"If someone has been bitten, keep the victim as calm and quiet as possible, keep the bitten limb still and seek immediate medical help. If a person who has been bitten loses consciousness (some are particularly sensitive to snake bites, as with bee stings), call an ambulance.

“Adder bites can be extremely dangerous to pets (particularly if the animal is bitten on the face), causing swelling, bleeding or fever, and dogs walked in adder habitats during spring and summer are more at risk.

"Animals with suspected adder bites should be kept as quiet and calm as possible, and examined urgently by a vet. Dogs are naturally very curious but if you see your dog near an adder we advise that you distract your dog away from the snake to avoid any injuries."