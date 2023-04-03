Officers were called to an address in Cefn Ilan Road in Abertridwr, near Caerphilly, at around 9.45 am on Sunday, responding to reports a man had been found "unresponsive" inside a property there.

Paramedics confirmed the man had died. At this stage, he has not been named but police said he was 27 years old.

The man's next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Residents in the area have been shaken by the incident.

Leanne Welch: "I only know what I’ve seen on social media, but it’s been mad up here with people coming to see."

Gemma Wilson: "Nothing like this usually happens up here. We’re all schocked.

"I didn’t know the lad well, but you’d see him around.

"So sad for the family."

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I’ve lived here for 20 years or so.

"Never thought I’d see something like this."

David Lewis, who lives down the road from where the man's body was dicovered, said: "Everyone along here is a bit on edge now.

"It’s the last thing you’d expect to happen on a weekend up here.

"It’s usually dead quiet here."

Gwent Police said it had launched an investigation and officers have arrested a 28-year-old man, from the Caerphilly area, on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Police investigating murder in Abertridwr - how you can help

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re asking anyone who was in White Street, near the library, who saw an altercation between two men between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, April 1, or anyone with any information which could assist the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference 2300105165 or send us a direct message on social media.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Gwent Police has also announced it has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "in line with standard procedures".