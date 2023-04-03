The incident took place on Bulwark Road, near the Lidle supermarket, at around 1.30pm today (Monday, April 3).

Police were called, as well as ambulance crews.

The road was closed for around three hours.

Gwent Police said, in a statement: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a van on Bulwark Road, Chepstow at around 1.30pm on Monday, April 3.

"Officers attended as well as personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A 21-year-old man has been taken to hospital for treatment."