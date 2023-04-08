The Football Association of Wales in partnership with the English Football League Trust launched the Fit Fans campaign to help encourage fans to make healthier lifestyle choices.

The programme is supported with funding from the Welsh Government's Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales programme for football fans.

Fans between the age of 35 and 65 will be able to join the 12-week healthy lifestyle programme for free.

The Welsh Government's deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “This is an excellent way for football fans to come together to make a positive change for their lifestyles and health – together stronger.

“As a government, our aim is to encourage more people to take part in sport and active recreation and to be taking enough exercise to see significant health benefits.

“It’s excellent to see that these classes will be available at many football stadiums across Wales – and I wish those taking part every success on their journey to a healthier lifestyle.”

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden supports the scheme

The scheme will be delivered by the charitable arms of Welsh football clubs and their community coaching staff to groups of up to 30 people who are hoping to lose weight.

It also plans to encourage participants to make long-term behavioural changes by incorporating physical activity and healthy eating into their daily lives.

The course includes exercise sessions, classes on improving eating habits and pedometer-based walking exercise during the week.

Eleri Williams from the Football Association of Wales said: “Here at the FAW, we believe that there is huge potential for clubs across Cymru to become centres of community wellness.

Calum Troy (Image: Calum Troy)

Newport County one of the first teams in South Wales to introduce new FIT FANS scheme. Picture: Calum Troy

“We are committed to doing what we can to support clubs to harness that potential and the FitFans programme is an important element of that.

“Through the programme, fans can come together, get fitter, healthier and make new friends, all within the football family environment.”

The scheme also delivered classes at Cardiff City and Swansea City, with Wrexham, Aberystwyth Town and Caernarfon set to deliver them next month.

Cathy Abraham, chief executive of EFL Trust, said: “Through the unique appeal of football and the power of the club badge.

"FIT FANS successfully engages people who need help improving their health but aren’t motivated by the gym or the myriad of commercial weight loss programmes.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the Football Association of Wales and the Welsh Government to bring FIT FANS to football communities across the country.”