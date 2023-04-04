Chepstow's Creo Medical Limited is expanding and creating 85 well-paid jobs over three years, thanks to a £708,000 investment from the Welsh government.

The medical device company specialises in the emerging field of surgical endoscopy.

Endoscopy aids minimally invasive surgery by applying microwave and radio wave energy.

The Chepstow-based company is to build a new research and development (R&D) manufacturing centre on its current site.

It will use the Welsh government’s Economy Futures Fund investment to invest in expanding its premises and in state of the art manufacturing equipment.

Innovating new medical technologies for the benefit of patients is part of the Welsh government’s Innovation Strategy, launched in February 2023.

Economy minister, Vaughan Gething said: “Creo Medical is a well-established company and an important employer in the south-east of Wales.

"I am delighted our support will help them to grow even further and create so many new high-skilled jobs.

“Our aim is to build a fairer, greener, and more prosperous Wales.”

Craig Gulliford, CEO of Creo Medical said: “This is an exciting time for Creo Medical as we ramp up the manufacturing and commercialisation of multiple products, facilitating the treatment of more and more patients across the world through our pioneering technology.

“This Welsh Government funding will support that continued growth and ensure that we are able to build a team at our expanded headquarters and manufacturing base in Chepstow that will further cement Creo Medical and Wales’ place as global medtech leaders.”