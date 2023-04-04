Live

Live: Funeral for A48 Cardiff crash victim Rafel Jeanne

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Funeral of A48 Cardiff crash victim Rafel Jeanne, 24, today, April 4
  • Funeral to be held at St Peter’s Church in Roath
  • Set to begin at 10am
  • Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, have funerals later in the month

