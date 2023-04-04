Users were left unable to use landline, internet and 4G data was also having problems on mobile devices.

According to Down Detector, problems started at around 6.33 am with users complaining of problems relating to their Wi-Fi connection.

Problems were recorded by Virgin Media users from across the UK, including in London, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Of the problems reported, 74% relate to landline internet while 24% relate to total blackout at the time of writing.

A further 2% relate to TV streaming, according to Down Detector.

Virgin Media customers take to Twitter to complain about problems

With a picture of the company’s logo, one user tweeted: “Is anyone else having problems with @virginmedia wifi this morning? I can’t even get on the website to check status! #VirginMedia”

Another tweeted: “Anyone else’s Wi-Fi down in the uk right now? #virginmedia”

Is anyone else having problems with @virginmedia wifi this morning? I can’t even get on the website to check status! #VirginMedia pic.twitter.com/37JDBq84mk — Merv - The Real Duke of Sussex (@bearz1066) April 4, 2023

A third said: “Anyone else having issues with Virgin Media this morning?”

Virgin Media apologises as it recognises broadband problem

Virgin Media took to Twitter to explain to users that they are aware of a problem and are trying to resolve it.

We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected. — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) April 4, 2023

It said: “We’re aware of an issue that is affecting broadband services for Virgin Media customers as well as our contact centres. Our teams are currently working to identify and fix the problem as quickly as possible and we apologise to those customers affected.”