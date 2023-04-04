A 37-year-old from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was later released from custody and reported for summons.

Car turned upside down in crash (Image: Anonymous)

The crash in Wainfelin Road, Pontypool took place at around 5.05am on Sunday, April 2.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log reference 2300105071 or send to send them a direct message on social media.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.