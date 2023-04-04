A CAR ended up upside-down following an early-morning crash in Pontypool.
A 37-year-old from the Cwmbran area was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He was later released from custody and reported for summons.
Car turned upside down in crash
The crash in Wainfelin Road, Pontypool took place at around 5.05am on Sunday, April 2.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log reference 2300105071 or send to send them a direct message on social media.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article