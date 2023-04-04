Birmingham, Leeds, Cardiff and more are to hold large scale official screenings of the Grand Final.

The UK is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in May on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine.

It is the first time in 25 years that the UK has hosted the contest with Katrina and the Waves winning the competition back in 1997 with the song 'Love Shine A Light'.

✨ #Eurovision is coming across the UK!



We can officially reveal the UK cities who'll be hosting large scale official screenings of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2023



Get all the info ➡️ https://t.co/7r4XySMjFY pic.twitter.com/ALqc0ihmfs — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 4, 2023

Thousands of people will be able to come together to enjoy one of the world's biggest music shows after tickets for all shows sold out within 90 minutes.

Martin Green CBE, BBC Managing Director of Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities.

"So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the Contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.”

Which UK cities are hosting official Eurovision events?





The locations confirmed to be hosting official events so far are:

Birmingham

Brighton

Cardiff

Darlington

Leeds

Manchester

Newcastle

Nottingham

Sheffield

More cities are set to be confirmed over the coming weeks, the BBC has said.

Each city taking part will schedule their own programme of events and fans can expect more details in the next few weeks.

The official events will also have access to some mobile aspects of the Liverpool culture programme, including BBC Storyville Live films.

Eurovision host city Liverpool will also be hosting a two-week series of events called EurofFestival from May 1-14.

The event includes collaborations between artists in the UK and Ukraine and will be “unique in every sense” according to the director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan.

It comes after a partnership with CinemaLive was announced which will see the final be broadcast across 500 cinema screens.

The live events are also being supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport who are providing over £1 million in funding for screens in more than 30 cities for people to come together to watch the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision Minister, Stuart Andrew, commented: "Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no one will sing alone.

"This competition is not just about Liverpool but making sure we celebrate what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine.

"We are bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to people's doorsteps so we can all take part in this historic moment and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one."

When is Eurovision 2023 and where is it being held?





The 2023 Eurovision Singing Contest grand final will be held on Saturday, May 13.

The epic show will be held in the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena with the semi-finals taking place earlier in the week on May 9 and 11.

The three live shows of the 67th edition of the competition will be presented by British singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, British actress Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina.

Irish TV presenter and British commentator for the contest since 2009, Graham Norton, will join the lineup for the final.