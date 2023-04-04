TWO children reported missing have been located after a South Wales Police appeal.
Harrison,10, and Amy,13, were reported missing from Llangeinor, Bridgend.
The two young friends had been missing overnight on Sunday, April 2 and were found yesterday.
The force thanked the public on Facebook for their shares and support.
