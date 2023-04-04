POLICE were called to Newport city centre following a report of concern for the welfare of a man.
Officers attended Friars Walk, Newport at around 1.20pm on Sunday 2 April.
A 43-year-old Newport man attended the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution and no injuries were reported.
