Public Iftar meal events, the time when Muslims break their fast at sunset are nothing new in the UK.

However, there have never before been so many organisations and companies opening their doors to Muslims and the wider community.

The month began with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan switching on the city’s first-ever Ramadan lights.

Something special about this place! Home to the #MagnaCarta & one of the largest libraries in the world, @OpenIftar returned to @britishlibrary to mark the month of #Ramadan.



Beautiful gathering of local community members from #Camden & people from across the globe.

The installation of 30,000 sustainable lights, which on this scale are the first in Europe, illuminates Piccadilly Circus for the month of Ramadan which runs until April 21.

In the first week a number of events took place in local communities across the UK.

The energy and inspiration to host these events came from volunteers and Muslims themselves. Pre-Covid a number of groups had looked to host Iftars during the summer months.

These tended to be later in the evening, close to 9pm and the good weather helped.

In March 2023, the first Iftar was at around 6.30pm and then as the clocks went forward the timing was more suitable for events of this nature.

There has also been a real burst of energy from community groups and charities to reach out to non-Muslims as much as possible.

The events have encouraged people to bring their non-Muslim neighbours and work colleagues to the free meals.

There was also a real focus from national institutions and brands to realise that an event of this nature was a great way to encourage people to visit their buildings in greater numbers.

National initiatives have also played a huge part in encouraging organisations to reach out to the Muslim community.

‘Open Iftar’ have been leading the way by encouraging their teams of volunteers to serve food at huge gatherings.

The Taste Ramadan campaign sees mosques from across the country open their doors on one weekend to non-Muslims.

The aim being to invite people to have a meal and learn about the institutions on their doorstep.

Football and cricket clubs are in an ideal position to do this but in the past ten days we have had an Iftar in a City Cathedral as well as the British Museum itself.

British Library, Manchester Cathedral and more hold Iftar events

Dean of Manchester opening tonight's @OpenIftar event and welcoming all to gather, break bread and do good in our communities

One of the most stunning settings for the Iftar was The British Library. Here, people gathered within the halls to break their fast.

Manchester Cathedral was a location for an Iftar where the Adhan (call to prayer) was said for the first time. Huge queues ahead of the event as hundreds turned out to break their fast within the historic building.

Broadgate London hosted an Iftar for hundreds.

One of the largest open air Iftar took place in Granary Square, where there was even an appearance by Little Amal a 12 foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child that aims to highlight human rights across the world.

Had an incredibly moving day as Little Amal, a 12 foot puppet of a 10 year old Syrian refugee child whose traveled over 9000km across the world, joined us today at @OpenIftar in Granary Square in Camden with over a thousand people.

Many UK football clubs host Iftar meals for Muslim fans and families

Football clubs have also been keen to open their doors to all fans.

QPR, Chelsea, Preston North End and Brighton and Hove Albion have already hosted major Iftar events at their stadiums.

On Wednesday (April 5) Aston Villa will host an Iftar meal for fans and families.

A truly inspirational evening

At the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, 200 guests from across the local community were invited to join in prayer, share a meal and open their fast thanks to Lancashire Cricket Club.

What Iftar events are still to come?





The Royal Albert Hall will host an Iftar event on Friday, April 7 in partnership with the Open Iftar teams.

The FA has announced Wembley will host an Iftar on Saturday, April 15 at the stadium.

Blackburn Rovers are to host the first Iftar during a match day.

The Iftar will take place on Wednesday, April 18 during the EFL game against Coventry City.

The ticket price takes in the matchday experience as well as the Iftar meal.