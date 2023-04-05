Tyrone Gibson used a brick and a pole to smash the display window at Warren James at the Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport last Boxing Day.

He got into the shopping centre after getting on the roof, kicking through air vents and climbing through them, prosecutor Hannah Friedman said.

The 45-year-old left a trail of destruction, Newport Crown Court heard.

The damage caused to the air vents and shop window cost £7,285 and £3,712 respectively and he stole jewellery valued at £394.

Detectives found his blood and fingerprints at the scene and the raid was captured on CCTV which was played by Miss Friedman.

Gibson, of no fixed abode, Newport pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage.

The defendant has 41 previous convictions for 114 offences. His last burglary conviction was in 2020 for stealing £600 in cash from a foodbank and charity boxes at a pub.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said his client was a father-of-six who had missed the birth of a grandson while being remanded in custody for his latest offences.

While in prison the defendant’s “treasured” pet husky dog had died, the court was told and Gibson felt “remorse and regret”.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told him: “Your record is terrible.

“You have 41 previous convictions and 39 are for theft and kindred offences.

“This needs to be a wake-up call.

“You are a middle-aged man and things are pointing only one way and that is more custody time and time again.”

The judge added: “There was clearly a degree of planning.

“You climbed through and you used the air vents to get into the shopping centre and to get out.

“This could hardly be said to have been an impromptu act.”

Gibson was jailed for seven months and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge following his release from prison.