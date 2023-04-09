Professor Simon Gibson, a resident of Monmouth and former winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the South Wales Argus Business Awards, was appointed the 50th High Sheriff for the County of Gwent at a declaration ceremony held at the International Convention Centre Wales.

Sue Gibson will be the his consort during the 2023-2024 Shrieval year. The term 'Shrieval' refers to anything relating to a Sheriff.

The office of High Sheriff is the oldest in the country after the Crown and dates back more than 1,000 years.

Brigadier Robert Aitken, Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent, attended the declaration ceremony with the Mayor of Newport Martin Kellaway, civic leaders, friends, family and 14 circuit and district judges.

Simon Gibson, High Sheriff of Gwent. Picture: Steve Pope

The declaration was made to the Honourable Mr Justice Nicholas Francis, Kt, High Court Judge.

A High Sheriff is an unpaid, independent, non-political role which dates back to Saxon times and is the oldest royal appointment.

High Sheriffs support the Crown, the county's judiciary, magistracy, emergency services, the voluntary sector and encourage interfaith relations.

New High Sheriffs may choose a particular theme for their Shrieval year.

Prof Gibson said: "I have chosen an online safety and cyber security theme for this Shrieval year. This issue affects us all, damaging lives and increasingly consuming already stretched law enforcement resources.

Simon Gibson with the judges at the High Sheriff Declaration

“To this aim, I am pleased to launch the High Sheriff of Gwent web platform - highsheriffofgwent.co.uk. As well as accessing facts on the Shrievalty and County of Gwent, the website provides information and tutorials to help increase awareness of online safety. It offers countermeasures to protect our families and businesses from the onslaught of online criminals' illegal and nefarious activities.

"I look forward to meeting people across Gwent and highlighting the excellent work being undertaken by so many wonderful people in the voluntary sector."

After three decades, Gwent also has a new Under Sheriff. Natalie Sandercock is a barrister and is appointed to sit as a deputy district judge on the Wales Circuit.

The Chaplain to the High Sheriff is Katie McColgan, chairman of the Interfaith Council for Wales.