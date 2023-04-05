A SPECIAL parade was held in Chepstow to celebrate Palm Sunday.
The procession, which came through the town arch and headed to St Mary's Priory, featured the Bishop of Monmouth and some donkeys.
Palm Sunday is the Sunday before Easter, and remembers when Jesus entered Jerusalem. According to the Bible, crowds waved palm branches as he entered the city on the back of a donkey.
The Bishop of Monmouth, Bishop Cherry Vann (in a long dark coat) on the left holding up a palm cross at the start of the procession, which started from the Methodist Church on Moor Street and went via the Arch, the High Street, and St Mary's Street, to St Mary's Priory Church
The procession passing under the Arch
The donkey wasn't the only animal taking part in the Chepstow Palm Sunday Procession
The Chepstow Palm Sunday Procession passing down Chepstow High Street
The Bishop of Monmouth, Bishop Cherry Vann and the Vicar of Chepstow (and Severn-Wye Ministry Area Leader) Rev. Philip Averary (behind the Cross) leading the Procession down Chepstow High Street
The donkey and the procession in St Mary's Street
Bishop of Monmouth, Bishop Cherry Vann and Vicar of Chepstow Rev. Phillip Averary and the procession at the bottom of St Mary's Street
Bishop and Vicar outside the West Door of the Norman Priory Church of St Mary
Interior view of the original Norman nave - which is more than 900 years old - of St Mary's Church, Chepstow
