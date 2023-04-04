The new deputy will work alongside the current chief executive Christina Harrhy, on a salary of £140,969.

A shortlist of candidates is being presented at a closed meeting on Thursday, April 6, which is not open to the press or public.

The introduction of a deputy chief executive and a deputy section 151 officer was approved by the council’s cabinet in October 2022.

Opposition councillors have fiercely criticised the total cost of the roles at nearly £300,000.

Plaid Cymru’s council group leader, Cllr Lindsay Whittle, described the sums of money as “fat salaries” and said the council had its priorities all wrong.

The cost of a deputy chief executive is estimated at £189,000 and the cost of a deputy section 151 officer is £108,000.

Independent councillor Nigel Dix said the decision to appoint two new senior officers is a “slap in the face”.

Cllr Colin Mann, who represents Llanbradach for Plaid Cymru, said: “To be honest, the council’s decision to appoint a deputy chief executive and another officer from outside the authority beggars belief in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Ms Harrhy previously said the council would be “at risk” if the positions were not created.

She added: “We are the fifth biggest council in Wales and we currently haven’t got the fifth biggest senior team.”

Funding for the roles will come from money originally meant for three vacant roles – head of business improvement services (£135,000), head of education, planning and strategy (£106,000), and head of prosperity (£135,000).

Stephen Harris, section 151 finance officer at the council, confirmed that £376,000 had previously been approved for the three vacant roles.