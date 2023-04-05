CLARE WHITE, 34, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool was sentenced to a community order and banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on March 12.

She was made the subject of a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

HOLLIE MALONEY, 28, of Millers Wood, Penmaen, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on October 14, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

BARRY DAVIS, 39, of Commercial Buildings, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on March 4.

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

FANEL VANCICA, 19, Duckpool Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Pant Road, Newbridge on October 12, 2022.

MARTYN BEBB, 46, of Charles Street, Abertysswg, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Victoria Road, Rhymney on July 12, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DANIEL PAUL MCDONNELL, 49, of Kiln Way, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 40mph zone in Newport on the A4810 on October 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NASAR-UL MUSTAFA, 27, of Rudry Street, Newport must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY PHILLIPS, 59, of Pengam Street, Glan-Y-Nant, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Wellington Way, Rhymney on October 8, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN PRICE, 37, of Harbour Walk, Barry must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Bedwas Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly September 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LIAM PRICE, 37, Greenfield Street, New Tredegar, Caerphilly must pay £454 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Aneurin Avenue, Blackwood on December 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.