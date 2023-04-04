A MAN has been found guilty of murdering two-year-old Lola James, while her mother has also been found guilty of allowing her death.
Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, had denied a charge of murder, claiming that the family dog had knocked Lola down the stairs on July 17, 2020.
Lola died in hospital four days later.
Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, denied causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter.
However, on the third day of deliberations, a jury unanimously found both defendants guilty.
They will be sentenced later this month.
More to follow.
