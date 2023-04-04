Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, had denied a charge of murder, claiming that the family dog had knocked Lola down the stairs on July 17, 2020.

Lola died in hospital four days later.

Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, denied causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter.

However, on the third day of deliberations, a jury unanimously found both defendants guilty.

They will be sentenced later this month.

More to follow.