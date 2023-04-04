Lola was taken to hospital on the morning of July 17, 2020, but died four days later.

Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denies murdering Lola. He claims the family dog knocked the toddler down the stairs.

Body worn police footage, which had been shown in court during the month-long trial, shows Bevan in the kitchen of home he lived in with Sinead James and her three children.

The defendant is speaking to the officers about the incident, and the family’s American Bulldog, Jessie, which Bevan said collided with Lola, pushing her down the stairs.

The conversation takes place at 11.12am, after Bevan and James returned from Withybush Hospital – where Lola was initially taken before being transferred to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Discussing Jessie, one officer said: “She probably weighs more than the little one”.

“That’s what I mean,” replied Bevan. “She took it flying, like.”

Bevan then tells the officer: “That’s the only thing, I’ll be honest, I feel partially responsible for is the fact I was making a bowl of cereal, do you know what I mean. I was making her…the girls breakfast.”

The jury previously heard Bevan told police that he was downstairs and spotted Lola at the top of the stairs.

“I asked her ‘Do you want cereal babe?’. She said ‘Yeah’.

“The dog’s obviously heard us talking. Next thing I know I hear I think it was two or three massive bangs.

“She’s on the floor.”

The court heard Bevan “initially obstructed” the police when they arrived at the home shortly afterward James and Bevan returned.

Witnesses described Jessie as “not the type of dog you should have around young children” and that they “thought it was a banned dog”.

“What we do know is the dog was destroyed for causing injury to someone,” John Hipkin, representing Bevan, said.

Jessie’s previous owner, Coral Barker, had told the court that the dog never showed any signs of aggression before and had never knocked over any of her young children.

Sinead James, 30, of Neyland, is also on trial for causing or allowing Lola’s death.

The trial continues.