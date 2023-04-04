On March 4, a distress call was put out for Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 20, after they had gone missing during a night out.

It wasn't until the early hours of March 6 that a Volkswagen Tiguan was found next to a roundabout outside St Mellons, with Sophie, Eve, and Darcy found in the vehicle along with Rafal Jeanne, 21, and Shane Loughlin, 32.

Three of the five passengers were pronounced dead at the scene while two were left in critical condition in hospital.

One of those who lost their lives was Rafel whose funeral was held today, April 4, at St Peter’s Church, Cardiff.

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets way before the 11am time the ceremony was set to start as the family paid their final respects to Rafel.

His coffin was brought to the church in a silver hearse, with the word 'nephew' placed above the vehicle written in flowers.

The hearse was followed by a host of blacked out 4x4s.

There was also a motorbike tribute to Rafel, with bikers revving up there motobikes and quadbikes to celebrate Rafel’s young life.

In a touching symbol, the bikes had blue ribbons placed on them.

Hundreds showed up to the funeral

A rugby ball with "Cymru" written in flowers adorned Rafel's hearse as did tributes reading 'nephew', 'brother', and 'son' and his own name was spelled out in yellow flowers on the roof.

Hymns at the service were Welsh-language songs Calon Lan and Ar Hyd Y Nos with his family collecting donations on behalf of bereavement charity 2wish.

A message in the order of service read: "The family would like to thank you for attending today and for the many kind messages of support and sympathy received."

A community mourned

After the funeral the ceremony went to Wenallt Chapel, Thornhill.

In a Facebook post announcing the funeral date, Owain Actie said they wished Rafel to rest in peace.

“We wish to lay Rafel to rest in peace with the dignity he deserves, and we ask that everyone attending respects this,” wrote Owain.

Ex-QPR and Cardiff City player attends funeral of son after being freed from prison

Amoung the mourners was Rafel's father, ex-QPR and Cardiff City player Leon Jeanne, 42, who is currently serving a prison sentence on drugs charges.

He was flanked by two police officers as he mourned son Rafel, 21, at the church service.

Funeral dates of A48 Cardiff crash victims revealed

The funeral dates of the three victims of a car crash in Cardiff have been revealed.

Rafel’s funeral was today, March 4.

The other victims of the tragic crash will have their funerals later in the month.

Darcy Ross’ funeral will be held on Friday, April 14, at Stephens Church at 12.30pm followed by St Woolos cemetery at 2pm.

Family and friends met outside St Peter’s Church in Roath

Eve’s funeral will take place on Friday, April 28, at St Woolos Cathedral, Newport, followed by a service at St Woolos cemetery at 2pm.

Bikers put blue ribbons on their bikes in tribute to Rafel

Mourners lined the streets outside the church

We feel “numb”





Speaking at a vigil following the crash, Rafel Jeanne's sister Ffion Actie said she feels “heartbroken and “numb.”

Rafel's coffin being brought out the church

Mr Jeanne's secondary school Ysgol Glantaf released a tribute calling him a “joyful pupil”, who won the Welsh cup in 2013 at the National Stadium.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the loss of one of our dear, former pupils Rafel Jeanne, who was cruelly and unexpectedly taken this week.

“Rafel was a joyful pupil, full of life and energy at school, popular within his year group and a very sincere friend who was well respected among his classmates.

“He contributed regularly to school activities, starring as a member of rugby teams, at the National Stadium winning the Welsh Cup in 2013 and travelling with the school's 7-a-side squad to compete in the Rosslyn Park finals in 2012.

“His energetic, enthusiastic approach and warm smile attracted people to him and marked his character. Rafel was a popular and happy pupil, keen to support others, indeed seeing his development during his time at school was proof of his maturity and consistent effort within the school community.

“We send our sincere condolences to Rafel’s family and friends throughout the city and beyond, as we dearly remember a joyful and dear pupil whom we are delighted and proud to know as a member of teulu Glanta.”