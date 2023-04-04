Sheldon Lewis, 25, had tried to flee from officers during “a short chase” when they ordered him to pull over on Pontymason Lane in Risca.

He drove on the wrong side of the road in a grey BMW 1 Series and reached speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Gareth James said: “The defendant lost control of the vehicle on a bend and the car crashed into a barrier.

“The police were then able to arrest him, but they had to break the window of the BMW to get the defendant out of it.”

Lewis was carrying 50 wraps of heroin and cocaine and £1,840 in cash.

Officers also seized a phone with orders for drugs.

Lewis, of Lucas Street, Newport pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He also admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

The offences were committed on February 24.

This was Lewis’ third conviction for trafficking class A drugs.

The court heard how the defendant was sent to a young offender institution for two years in 2016 when he was 19 for supplying heroin.

He was jailed in 2020 after he offered free drugs to an undercover police officer if she could find him new customers.

Gareth Williams said his client was a father-of-one who was expecting a child with a new partner.

His barrister told the court: “He was struggling to find work and was trying to start a car wash business but he was finding it difficult.

“The defendant fell into temptation and bad ways.

“He panicked when he saw the police car because he knew what he had in the car.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Lewis: “It was a significant role you played.

“The amount of drugs was significant and the amount of money was significant.”

Lewis was jailed for six years and three months and could be set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.

He won’t be able to have a full driving licence unless he passes an extended driving test.