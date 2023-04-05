Crews will be working the Easter bank holidays this year, so there are no changes to collection days.

Monmouthshire County Council will be collecting recycling and waste from residents on Good Friday, Friday, April 7, and Easter Monday, April 10.

In a change from previous years, recycling and waste will now be collected on all bank holidays except for Christmas and New Year.

Previously, all collections would be a day later after a bank holiday.

The council have asked residents to "please put your waste out on your normal collection day".

For more information about recycling and waste in Monmouthshire visit monmouthshire.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/