Newport's Paul Fosh Auctions' next sale starts from noon on Tuesday, April 11, and ends from 5pm on Thursday, April 13.

A garage with rooms over, which could be converted to a house subject to planning consent, is offered for sale at 3B East Market Street, Newport, with a guide price of £51,000.

The property, sold as seen, has a garage with car pit.

The first floor, which is currently registered as an office, is accessed via a separate entrance and staircase.

The rooms are currently arranged as open plan lounge/dining/kitchen area, shower room and staircase to vaulted area.

The office was previously let at £450 per calendar month. The garage could achieve approximately £50 pcm.

The property could appeal to buyers wanting a central location, a business requiring garage parking with office above, storage rooms or flat subject to necessary planning consents.

This spacious, two-bedroom first floor apartment with fitted kitchen and attractive modern bathroom suite at 18 Clewer Court, Newport, has a guide price of £120,000-plus.

The flat, in a sought after location ideal for access to Newport city centre and the railway station, also offers good road links to the M4.

The flat is in an historic former orphanage building with well kept gardens and parking areas.

A three bedroom, mid terrace property which requires updating, 6 Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport, is listed with a guide price of £95,500-plus.

The property offers lounge/diner and kitchen to the ground floor with three bedrooms and shower room to the first floor.

To the rear there is an enclosed garden.

The property is ideally placed for those looking to renovate and resell or buy to let investment.

Once improved typically properties can achieve in the region of £700 per calendar month.

A refurbished semi-detached house with far-reaching views, 1 Attlee Close, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, is listed with a guide price of £72,000-plus.

The property provides lounge, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The electricity supply needs to be reconnected.

The rear garden has side access to the front.

The property could achieve rental of approximately £750 per calendar month.

A deceptively spacious three-bedroom home with attic room, 113 Oak Street, Abertillery, is listed with a guide price of £64,000-plus.

This is a terraced property requiring renovation.

The property offers good living accommodation and would be ideal for those looking for a project or for buy to let investment.

On the ground floor is an open plan lounge/diner and kitchen with double doors. This offers a potential for a balcony and work for this has started.

The lower ground floor also offers good size living accommodation with a further two rooms which would be ideal as a large kitchen dining area.

The first floor has three bedrooms and to the top floor the attic has been made into a bedroom benefitting from Velux windows.

A three-bedroom, mid-terrace property with a rear garage and requiring renovation, 9 Fair View, Ebbw Vale, has a guide price of £79,000-plus.

On the ground floor there are two reception rooms, kitchen and bathroom.

The first floor offers three bedrooms.

The property would be ideal for those looking for buy to let investment or a project to renovate and resell.

Located close to the Heads of the Valleys road, typically three bedroom properties in good order can achieve in the region of £750 per calendar month.

A deceptively spacious three bedroom end terrace property, 13 Marlborough Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, has a guide price of £96,000-plus.

The current vendor has let the property out for numerous years and has enjoyed good occupancy levels.

The property, which was previously a shop, enjoys spacious rooms with high ceilings.

To the ground floor the property offers sizeable lounge, separate dining room, kitchen and lean too storage area.

The first floor offers three double bedrooms and bathroom.

The rear of the property offers a low maintenance patio garden and garage.

Typically properties in the area can achieve in the region of £650-£750 per calendar month.

A three-bedroom semi-detached property ideal for those looking for buy to let investment, 25 Morley Road, Abertillery, has a guide price of £137,000-plus.

On the ground floor there is a lounge, modern fitted kitchen/diner and ground floor WC.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms and family bathroom.

The rear offers a sizeable garden with mountain views.

The property has double glazed windows, gas central heating provided by combination boiler (not tested) and a hard standing for vehicle parking at the front.

A detached house situated at the end of a short lane in a sought after location with far reaching countryside views, 2 Park Place, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, has a guide price of £198,000-plus.

The property offers open plan lounge/dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, sun room, rear porch/cloak area, three bedrooms and bathroom.

There is a front and rear garden which has unobstructed views and side access to garage and off road parking.

The property could achieve a rental of approximately £1,100 per calendar month.

A two-bedroom end-terrace property ideal for buy to let investment, 49 Fairoak Avenue, Newport, has a guide price of £92,000.

The property has enjoyed good occupancy levels for the current landlord and has previously achieved £600 per calendar month.

With some improvement the property could command a higher rent.

Typically properties in good order can achieve in the region of £750-£850 per calendar month.

The ground floor offers two receptions rooms and kitchen, to the first floor there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The rear of the property enjoys a sizeable garden.