A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Geraint York, 44, from Blaenavon faces two charges relating to complainants William Davies and Farzeen Hashmi on the A465 in Monmouthshire between Abergavenny and Llantilio Pertholey.
It follows a collision that took place on October 9, 2021 involving a Kia Sorento.
The defendant, of Llanover Road, is due to appear before the crown court on April 27.
York was granted unconditional bail.
