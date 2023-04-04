Geraint York, 44, from Blaenavon faces two charges relating to complainants William Davies and Farzeen Hashmi on the A465 in Monmouthshire between Abergavenny and Llantilio Pertholey.

It follows a collision that took place on October 9, 2021 involving a Kia Sorento.

The defendant, of Llanover Road, is due to appear before the crown court on April 27.

York was granted unconditional bail.