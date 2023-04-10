Germany, Colombia, South Africa, Afghanistan, Somaliland, Romania, France, Jamaica, India, Spain and the Netherlands were among the nations represented at The Blake Theatre.

Ridwan Yusef was proud to represent Somaliland and its culture

Sulaiman Qualandrai represented Afghanistan and his delicious native tea was hugely popular among guests

Head boy at Monmouth School for Boys Shay Lewis said: “As a school, we have a special community, and I believe we are a community of communities. We wanted to embrace all the communities at Monmouth - day pupils, boarding or the Armed Forces; all the things that make our schools so special.

Jason Pinto’s stand to celebrate the Indian culture proved a popular attraction

Tabitha Prosser-Wrench (second left) reflected her family’s South African heritage

“We have children and staff at Monmouth from many countries and we tried to reflect this through culture, cuisine, music and dance, ranging from Colombia and Romania,” said Shay, who helped organise the event.

The Colombian stall, organised by Spanish teacher and Colombian native Mrs Jenny Cardenas (not pictured), was a big success

The student-led event was very well supported and raised money for The David Rattray Foundation: KHULA Education.