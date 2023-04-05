However, the council have said this will result in "lengthy delays".

The Wye Bridge in Monmouth has crossed the Wye at Wyesham for hundreds of years.

The original wooden bridge was built in the Middle Ages, being rebuilt in stone in the early 17th century.

In more recent times, concerns had been raised over the state of the road surface on the bridge.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) acknowledged the condition of this highway "has been a long-standing concern".

However, the authority said improvement works have been on hold "pending repairs to the structure of the railway arches and mains utility services".

Those works are now complete and engineers are working on the design and contract documentation to resurface the highway and ensure that this vital link of the A466 is made fit for use.

When will the restoration of the Monmouth Wye bridge begin?





Work is already under way to investigate the existing road base material which will allow the designer to assess the repairs required.

Once this work has been completed, the tender process will be with the expectation of construction works starting between mid-July and up to the end of August.

MCC said: "We appreciate that these essential repairs will cause significant disruption due to the need for full closure of the road, resulting in a lengthy diversion route.

"In order to reduce the impact upon the local community, it is planned to carry out some of the work during night time or over the weekend.

"Council officers will work with the contractor to agree the construction management plan. Priority will be given to the safety of both the travelling public and the contractors workforce."

Details of the timings and potential disruption will be shared with the local community once the contractor has been appointed and the detailed programme has been confirmed.