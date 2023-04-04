American actor William Fichtner is the fifth special guest to be announced for 2023 Comic Con Wales at the ICC Wales, which will be held in August.

Mr Fichtner is best known for his roles in Armageddon, Black Hawk Down and Prison Break as Alex Mahone.

He has also started in Invasion and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Comic Con Wales (Image: Comic Con Wales)

He was most recently seen as Leo Nicoletti in new crime drama The Company You Keep.

He joins Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker, who also appeared in The Walking Dead, and Sean Gunn, who is also known for his role of Kirk in Gilmore Girls.

Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder and Paul Welsey, best known for their roles as brothers Steffan and Damon Salvatore, are also set to attend.

Comic Con Wales (Image: Comic Con Wales)

Comic Con Wales has said a further seven guests will be named in the next few days - with the next guest will be announced at 7pm tonight.

As photo opportunities with the guests are selling fast, Monopoly Events have advised fans to book early to avoid disappointment.

An autographic and photo from William Fichtner are priced at £40 each and will be available on both Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Tickets for Comic Con Wales cost £27.50 for early 9am entry and £11 for children for early entry while under-fives go free, standard Saturday entry costs £24.20 for adults and £8.80 for children.

For a weekend ticket it will cost £49.50 for early 9am entry and £19.25 for a children’s early entry ticket.

Tickers to meet all guests are available at comicconventionwales.co.uk