The house, in Raglan Court, Pill, has been boarded up following a successful closure application at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The three-month closure order for an address in Raglan Court was granted on Wednesday, March 22, after several complaints were made relating to illegal drug use and anti-social behaviour (ASB) at the property.

Anyone who attempts to enter this property in contravention of the notice can be arrested by police during the period of the closure order.

PC Claire Drayton, the crime and disorder reduction officer (CADRO) for Pill, said: “We’ve had numerous calls from the community regarding anti-social behaviour and drug use linked to this address in Pill.

"This behaviour negatively impacts the quality of life for residents and will not be tolerated in our communities.

“I hope this can reassure residents that if they have concerns regarding problem premises, they can report it and we will work hard with our partners to take action.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for us and I urge anyone with any concerns to get in contact.”

How do I report anti-social behaviour?





You can report ASB by:

calling 101

using Gwent Police's online reporting system

sending a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

If you've been affected by ASB, support is available through Connect Gwent: