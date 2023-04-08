Cwmbran's Punk Rock Factory have gained more than five million likes on TikTok after covering their own versions of Disney hits, including Just Can't Wait to be King, which had one million views.

The band was formed in 2014 for a bit of fun on YouTube, then two years before covid hit the foursome reunited in 2018.

As the global lockdown struck in 2020, the band asked fans what they wanted to hear - and Disney covers was the overwhelming answer.

After releasing a short version of Just Can’t Wait to be King from The Lion King, fans demanded more.

Punk Rock Factory (Image: Punk Rock Factory)

Peter Edwards, known as Peej and lead singer of the band, said: “We kind of jumped on the TikTok trend when we were in lockdown as it was on the rise then.

“We released an album in 2019, and we started putting some tracks from that album on TikTok because everyone was home.

“We uploaded a short version of Just Can't Wait to Be King from The Lion King and it got like a million views in 24 hours and it kick started from there.

“At the time we didn't have many followers on there and then all of a sudden that was on everyone’s for you page. It's kind of gone mad.”

Their first album, a Whole new Wurst, was made and recorded in a purpose-built studio in the bands drummer’s garden in Cwmbran.

The album features other popular Disney songs from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins.

It also features Jarret from the American band Bowling for Soup, and was followed by another album in 2020 featuring television theme songs from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and many more.

The band has 600,33 thousand followers on tiktok, and a quarter of a million on Instagram. The 37-year-old said: “We have just released another album called It’s a Stage We Are Going Through which features songs from films and musicals."

The band released their new single from the album called Mamma Mia on March 31 and have announced a European tour in November as well as another UK tour in October.