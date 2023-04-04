A BURST sewage pipe in Newport has left roads flooded.
Wales Water is currently dealing with a burst water pipes in Duffryn Way and has closed a section of the pavement.
Duffryn residents took to Facebook to discuss the flooding.
Facebook user Abbey Price said: “Flooding up by mallard and the DR’s surgery, really deep in the middle.”
Teams from Wales Water are currently at the site.
A spokesperson for Wales Water said: “We are dealing with a burst which has occurred on one of our wastewater pipes on Duffryn Way in Newport.
"As soon as we were made aware of the burst, we took steps to contain the flows coming from the pipe to minimise the risk of pollution to the local environment.
"We also closed the section of pavement for the safety of pedestrians and motorists whilst our teams coordinated the repair.
“Our team remains on site and will work around the clock to complete the repair and reinstate the area. We have also notified Natural Resources Wales of the burst.
“We have notified customers in the surrounding areas and are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here