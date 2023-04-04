Wales Water is currently dealing with a burst water pipes in Duffryn Way and has closed a section of the pavement.

Duffryn residents took to Facebook to discuss the flooding.

Facebook user Abbey Price said: “Flooding up by mallard and the DR’s surgery, really deep in the middle.”

Teams from Wales Water are currently at the site.

A spokesperson for Wales Water said: “We are dealing with a burst which has occurred on one of our wastewater pipes on Duffryn Way in Newport.

"As soon as we were made aware of the burst, we took steps to contain the flows coming from the pipe to minimise the risk of pollution to the local environment.

"We also closed the section of pavement for the safety of pedestrians and motorists whilst our teams coordinated the repair.

“Our team remains on site and will work around the clock to complete the repair and reinstate the area. We have also notified Natural Resources Wales of the burst.

“We have notified customers in the surrounding areas and are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused.”