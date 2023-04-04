Caerphilly County Borough Council has rejected plans relating to the nine garages located behind William Street.

The change of use application for the site – which was previously used as a storage yard – was submitted in January this year.

Lanes off William Street, George Street, Bridge Street and Hall Street were proposed to be used to access the site – which caused concern for residents.

Thirty-three letters of objection were submitted and focused on parking, noise and air pollution, and traffic concerns. The potential glare of the metal roofs proposed was also highlighted as a concern.

The location of the garages. Picture: Google Maps

In its refusal, the council described the site as “unsuitable” due to the narrow lanes, lack of segregated pedestrian facilities, and “inadequate visibility for vehicles”.

Other reasons for refusal included in the report were highway safety concerns, the development’s likelihood to intensify traffic movements, and its incompatibility with the surrounding residential area.

Independent councillor for Blackwood, Kevin Etheridge, welcomed the council’s decision. He said the development could have “caused chaos” for residents.