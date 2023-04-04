Whether a romantic getaway or a break for the whole family, Easter gives you two full weeks of bliss, making it the ideal time to grab some sunshine.

But before you start packing your suitcase, we thought we’d share some of the best destinations to visit.

From the historical coastal areas of Greece to the buzzing land of Florida with endless activities, there are plenty of options.

The best seaside holidays for an Easter getaway

Crete, Greece

With many islands to choose from in Greece, Crete is the biggest seeing many travel to the popular destination to take in its rich culture and blue seas.

The ideal spot for sun-seekers with beautiful seashores and villages, it's perfect for families and couples with the chance to get out into the sea whether by boat or by a swim.

Orlando, Florida

Across the pond to the home of many young children’s dream destinations with the likes of Disney World, Universal Studios and more all in one spot, Orlando is a great way to spend the Easter break.

With endless amounts of options, Orlando offers visitors the best of both worlds with inland activities to gorgeous beaches that are just a short journey away.

Cape Verde

Swim in Atlantic waters with gorgeous backdrops of volcanoes and miles of golden sand, Cape Verde is the perfect place to unwind and relax.

Set on the coast of Western Africa, it has the ultimate beach and is just a short six-hour flight from the UK.

Sicily, Italy

Easier to get to whether by plane, train or even driving, Sicily is the destination for a taste of the coastal town life.

Set in stunning rolling hills locations, Sicily offers amazing food, drinks, cultural attractions, and the chance to dip your toes into the beautiful blue sea.

Cancun, Mexico

Cancun has a great choice of holidays, from all-inclusive resorts to private villas it’s the perfect spot for every type of getaway.

Surrounded by miles of ocean, Cancun offers hot temperatures with April reaching around 32C it is also home to a rich culture and plenty of sunbeds to catch some sunbeams.

