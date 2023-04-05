The crash on St Martins Road, involved a car, a van and the 13-year-old boy, a pedestrian, at around 2.40pm on Friday 31 March.

Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Two women, aged 51 and 42, both of whom were travelling in the van, were arrested on suspicion of causing injury through careless driving and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

The 51-year-old woman from the Cardiff area was later released on conditional bail, while the 41-year-old woman from the Caerphilly area was released without charge.

Gwent Police are now appealing for information.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers investigating the collision want to speak to any motorists who were travelling in St Martin’s Road between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday, March 31, or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, such as a doorbell video camera, to contact us.

“Call 101, quoting log reference 2300103320, or send us a direct message on social media.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”