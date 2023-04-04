The crash in Malpas Road, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened at around 7.30pm on Monday, April 3.

The crash caused a large emergency services presence on Malpas Road, with emergency vehicles lining the streets.

Large emergency presence on Malpas road last night (Image: Anonymous)

The 54-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.