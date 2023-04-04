A 54-YEAR-OLD man was taken to hospital following a crash in Newport on Monday evening.
The crash in Malpas Road, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened at around 7.30pm on Monday, April 3.
The crash caused a large emergency services presence on Malpas Road, with emergency vehicles lining the streets.
Large emergency presence on Malpas road last night
The 54-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.
Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
