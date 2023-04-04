Kristian Paul Davies from Brynmawr was caught flogging fake Adidas T-shirts and children’s tracksuits, Nike shorts and North Face goods.

The 38-year-old was prosecuted following an investigation by Blaenau Gwent council trading standards officers.

A council spokesperson said: “He was advertising and selling counterfeit clothing and footwear by displaying it for sale on Facebook selling sites, as well as on his own personal Facebook page.

“Davies was first observed advertising in November 2021 and a warning visit was paid to his home address by trading standards officers.

“He did not follow the advice provided and was again observed selling counterfeit goods on Facebook in December 2021 and January 2022.

MORE NEWS: Car salesman and his company fined for ‘unfair trading'

“Davies alleged that the reason he was selling counterfeit clothing was to get money to buy Christmas presents.

“He claimed that the reason he had carried on selling despite receiving an initial warning to cease the activity was because he had already paid for the items and was awaiting delivery.”

The defendant, of Alma Street, pleaded guilty to offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994.

At Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, he was ordered to pay £2,770 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Following the case, Blaenau Gwent council cabinet member for place & environment, Councillor Helen Cunningham said: “The sale of counterfeit goods harms local economies and works against genuine businesses struggling to complete on an even playing field.

“In this case the seller was warned to stop advertising and selling through Facebook but ignored these warnings and continued to sell.

“In the circumstances the action taken by trading standards received was proportionate and justified.”