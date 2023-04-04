The incident is thought to have happened at the weekend - in the early hours of Sunday, April 2.

Gwent Police said the reported assault happened in Post Office Lane, Ebbw Vale.

The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Gwent Police said in a statement: "We’re asking anyone who was in Post Office Lane, between midnight and 4am on Sunday, April 2, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area, to call 101 quoting reference 2300105272 or send us a direct message on social media."

Detective chief superintendent Nicola Brain, said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist officers, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the Post Office Lane area of Ebbw Vale, in the early hours of Sunday, April 2, we want to hear from you.”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.