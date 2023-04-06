GLYN STYLES, 56, of Coleridge Green, St Dials, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 25 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cwmbran Drive on March 13.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

SEAN JASON EMMETT, 24, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Bryn Road, Blackwood on October 15, 2022.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARTY MORRIS, 35, of Kings Fee, Monmouth was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on October 16, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JOSEPH DOWSELL, 33, of Malmesbury Close, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on Christchurch Road on September 6, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER HALE, 38, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with sex offender register notification requirements on October 31, 2022.

ROBERT MAKUNA, 49, of Corporation Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GRAHAM JOHN WARD, 61, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on November 11, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON PAUL WATKINS, 44, of Schooner Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on December 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MOWLID OSMAN HASSAN, 46, of Angelina Street, Butetown, Cardiff must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the B4237 on Cardiff Road on October 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.