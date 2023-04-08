Fry Magazine recently announced the top 50 fish and chip takeaways in the UK – including three south Wales venues.

This includes Fish Kitchen 1854 in Maesycwmmer which also earned the accolade in 2022 and was the only Welsh venue named among 10 top newcomers in the 2019 Fish and Chip Shop Awards.

I went along with my brother, on a scenic drive from Newport, to see what the fuss is all about...

The venue was modern – with digital menu boards, lovely lighting, and exposed beams on the ceiling – and spotlessly clean. The smell was incredible and it seemed busy with some ordering there and others collecting pre-orders.

It was well staffed with a friendly and efficient team, with my food served promptly.

My brother opted for chips and a battered sausage while I – believing it would be sacrilege to go a place with “fish kitchen” in the name without ordering fish - ordered gourmet seafood which included:

Battered cod chunks;

Breaded king prawns;

Calamari;

Salt and pepper squid;

Cod chunks and scampi.

The chips were double dipped, piping hot, and well worth the trip there. The portion sizes seemed more than fair; I even shared some chips with my toddler (he approved).

The seafood was, in my opinion, second to none. It wasn’t too greasy (nor were the chips) and tasted super fresh. I enjoyed the variety and it felt like I'd really treated myself.

My brother said the battered sausage was "really good" with "squishy" batter (sometimes it can be dry).

In total the order was £16.65 with the regular chips at £2.80 each, the battered sausage at £2.10 and the gourmet seafood at £6.95.

Given the quality of the food (and the variety of the seafood) I think this was reasonable and – judging by the number of people collecting food when I visited – I’m not alone.