IT HAS been just over a year since Newport Market reopened following a huge redevelopment project by LoftCo.
The revamped market includes independent traders, along with a central food hall surrounded by food venues offering an array of flavours.
Here we look at the food hygiene ratings for these food venues (accurate at the time of publication).
Academy
Academy offers speciality coffees, cocktails, and craft beers plus sweet and savoury brunch options.
The one in Newport Market has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency, while one in Barry has a five (very good) rating.
Anna Cake Couture
Anna Cake Couture opened at Newport Market in August 2022 and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Artisan Deli
According to Food Standards Agency Artisan Deli has recently been inspected, with the new rating to be published soon.
Bab Haus Mex
Bab Haus Mex opened at Newport Market in October 2022 and has a four (good) hygiene rating from Food Standards Agency.
Bossman Sweets
Bossman Sweets is awaiting inspection.
Burger Boyz
Burger Boyz specialises in smashed patties, wings, and dirty fries. It has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Castle Farm Shop
Castle Farm Shop in Newport Market has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency; there is also a Castle Farm Shop in Kingsway shopping centre which has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
The Cheesecake Guy
The Cheesecake Guy – not to be confused with The Classic Cheesecake Guy – serves up cheesecakes created with local produce.
The Cheesecake Guy has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Flour & Ash
Flour & Ash serves up wood-fired homemade sourdough pizzas and has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Granchies
Granchies is a Caribbean takeaway which opened on April 1, 2023, and is awaiting inspection.
The Greedy Bear
The Greedy Bear aims to bring the flavours of South East Asia to South Wales and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
The Italian Job
The Italian Job opened in Newport Market in March 2023 and is not yet listed on Food Standards Agency.
Jamieson’s Juice Factory (Jjf)
Jamieson’s Juice Factory aims to help people make healthy choices for themselves (and the environment) with a vegan deli, organic cold pressed juice, smoothies, and more.
Jjf has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Meat and Greek
Meat and Greek took part in Newport Food Festival for many years before setting up shop at Newport Market. It has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Ostuni
Ostuni opened in Newport Market in February 2023 and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Pie Royale
Pie Royale opened in Newport Market in January 2023 and has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
The Rogue Welsh Cake Company
The Rogue Welsh Cake Company sold out of their sweet and savoury Welsh cakes at the grand reopening of Newport Market and has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Seven Lucky Gods
Seven Lucky Gods serves Japanese fusion style food and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Sip
Sip Bar - which can also be used for events - has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Supa Thai Vegan
Supa Thai Vegan is completely vegan offering Thai comfort food and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Vin Van Cymru
Vin Van Cymru was created for wine lovers by a wine lover and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.
Whocult
Whocult opened at Newport Market in December 2022 and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency for its three venues - Newport, Barry, and Bridgend.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel