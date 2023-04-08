The revamped market includes independent traders, along with a central food hall surrounded by food venues offering an array of flavours.

Here we look at the food hygiene ratings for these food venues (accurate at the time of publication).

Academy

Academy offers speciality coffees, cocktails, and craft beers plus sweet and savoury brunch options.

The one in Newport Market has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency, while one in Barry has a five (very good) rating.

Anna Cake Couture

Anna Cake Couture opened at Newport Market in August 2022 and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Artisan Deli

According to Food Standards Agency Artisan Deli has recently been inspected, with the new rating to be published soon.

Bab Haus Mex

Bab Haus Mex opened at Newport Market in October 2022 and has a four (good) hygiene rating from Food Standards Agency.

Bossman Sweets

Bossman Sweets is awaiting inspection.

Burger Boyz

Burger Boyz specialises in smashed patties, wings, and dirty fries. It has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Castle Farm Shop

Castle Farm Shop in Newport Market has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency; there is also a Castle Farm Shop in Kingsway shopping centre which has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

The Cheesecake Guy

The Cheesecake Guy – not to be confused with The Classic Cheesecake Guy – serves up cheesecakes created with local produce.

The Cheesecake Guy has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Flour & Ash

Flour & Ash serves up wood-fired homemade sourdough pizzas and has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Granchies

Granchies is a Caribbean takeaway which opened on April 1, 2023, and is awaiting inspection.

The Greedy Bear

The Greedy Bear aims to bring the flavours of South East Asia to South Wales and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

The Italian Job

The Italian Job opened in Newport Market in March 2023 and is not yet listed on Food Standards Agency.

Jamieson’s Juice Factory (Jjf)

Jamieson’s Juice Factory aims to help people make healthy choices for themselves (and the environment) with a vegan deli, organic cold pressed juice, smoothies, and more.

Jjf has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Meat and Greek

Meat and Greek took part in Newport Food Festival for many years before setting up shop at Newport Market. It has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Ostuni

Ostuni opened in Newport Market in February 2023 and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Pie Royale

Pie Royale opened in Newport Market in January 2023 and has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company sold out of their sweet and savoury Welsh cakes at the grand reopening of Newport Market and has a four (good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Seven Lucky Gods

Seven Lucky Gods serves Japanese fusion style food and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Sip

Sip Bar - which can also be used for events - has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Supa Thai Vegan

Supa Thai Vegan is completely vegan offering Thai comfort food and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Vin Van Cymru

Vin Van Cymru was created for wine lovers by a wine lover and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency.

Whocult

Whocult opened at Newport Market in December 2022 and has a five (very good) rating from Food Standards Agency for its three venues - Newport, Barry, and Bridgend.