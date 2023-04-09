We might be four months into 2023, but there’s still plenty to look forward to in Newport this year including the Big Sesh – a free festival taking place over the Easter bank holiday which you can read about here.

Here are big events lined up in Newport this year – you can submit events for inclusion in our listings (online and in print) here (using the “create event” tab in the top right corner).

ABP Newport Wales Marathon

The ABP Newport Wales Marathon and 10K returns on Sunday, April 16.

The marathon - which boasts one of Europe's flattest courses - will be from 9am, while the 10K racers will depart at 9.45am. Both are running races.

The races start and finish on the riverfront in the city centre and the 26.2 mile course offers scenic view including the iconic Transporter Bridge, an abundance of wildlife at the Gwent Levels, and more.

The event is delivered by R4W with support from Associated British Ports (ABP), Newport City Council, and the Welsh Government.

Find out more: newportwalesmarathon.co.uk

Record Store Day

Record Store Day will return on Saturday, April 22, with hundreds of record shops across the UK coming together including Diverse Vinyl on Charles Street.

Diverse Vinyl will have limited edition record shopping on Record Store Day but will also have festivities the week before – Saturday, April 15.

There will be live music on Newport High Street, Le Pub, and McCann’s from 4pm until 11pm.

This will be free and will include sets from:

Lee Bains & The Glory Fires;

Aderyn;

Campire Social;

COW;

Eurekas;

The Fashion Weak;

Half Happy;

HotWax;

Mawpit;

Pigeon Wigs;

Private Party;

Shlug.

Find out more: www.diversevinyl.com

King Charles’ Coronation

Unsurprisingly King Charles’ coronation – on Saturday, May 6 – won’t be in Newport but at Westminster Abbey in London. There will be a coronation concert at Windsor castle on May 7, followed be a special bank holiday on May 8.

Big screens across the UK will show the coronation but – at the time of publication – the only confirmed screen in Wales will be at Cardiff Castle.

Newport City Council will be facilitating local street parties on Sunday, May 7, in support of the ‘Big Lunch’. The deadline for applications is April 16 – more on that here.

On Monday, May 8, there will be the ‘Big Help Out’ encouraging people to volunteer in their local area.

Wales National Armed Forces Day

This year Newport will be the host city for Wales National Armed Forces Day taking place between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, June 24.

A military parade – led by The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh – will march through Newport city centre at 10am followed by speeches.

There will be an array of entertainment up until 3pm, including:

Military assets and interactive attractions – plus a live music stage hosted by Newport City Radio – on the riverfront;

Red Arrows fly past;

Parachute drop by The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team;

Military exhibitions at Riverfront Theatre (which will also have a hub for armed forces organisations to promote their work), Newport Museum and Newport Market;

A commemorative service for HMS Turbulent which was lost in the Mediterranean Sea 80 years ago;

Roaming street entertainment and re-enactment groups.

From 4pm to 6pm there will be a free military concert (ticketed) at Rodney Parade with performances by The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh, The Royal British Legion Band of Wales, and the Military Wives Choir.

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team will drop into the stadium, plus there will be army award presentations and a re-signing of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Party at the Park

Party at the Park is coming to Tredegar Park on Friday, July 14, with performances by Peter Andre, Five, East 17 and more – including a special guest to be announced.

The day will also include a street food village, gin and prosecco bar, funfair, and jitterbug circus.

Find out more: www.partyattheparknewport.co.uk

Colour Clash

Colour Clash will return to Tredegar Park on Saturday, July 15, with live music and a paint fight on the big day.

Some of the line-up for the 18+ event this year has been announced and includes Bugzy Malone, Ben Nicky, Yung Filly, Luude, Chip, and more.

There will be two stages plus – for the first time ever – the Misfits Arena with Darren Style, David Rust, Billy Gillies, and a huge back-to-back with Ben Nicky and friends.

Find out more: www.colour-clash.co.uk

Festival of Comedy

Newport's Festival of Comedy will take place at Tredegar Park on Sunday, July 16.

The fun will be from 6pm with comedian Milton Jones – well-known for puns and one-liners told in a deadpan way – to headline the festival.

Other comedians lined up for the big day are: Tom Davis, Mark Watson, Rhys James, Ivo Graham, Leroy Brito and (MC) Maisie Adam. There will also be fair rides and the chance to tuck into some street food.

Find out more: thegigglinggoat.co.uk

The Big Splash

The Big Splash is a free family-friendly festival which takes over Newport city centre for a weekend in July.

Although the dates for this year's festival have not yet been announced, there will be plenty of fun to be had with street theatre, arts and crafts, performances and more over the two days.

The festival will take over the walkway along the river, Riverfront Theatre, Commercial Street and John Frost Square. Full details of the festival will be announced closer to the time.

Pride in the Port

Pride in the Port will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and – for the first time ever – will include a Newport parade.

The main event is taking place on Saturday, September 2, including entertainment and afterparties on that date and September 3.

The parade will descend from Friars Walk through Commercial Street, High Street, Market Street, then onto the Riverfront. There will be three stages at this venue.

The full details of Pride in the Port 2023 will be announced in the lead-up to this event.

Find out more: www.prideintheport.wales

Newport Food Festival

Food fans can descend on the city centre for the return of Newport Festival, established in 2010, with the city centre taken over by food and drink stalls.

This annual celebration of food will also include demonstrations and entertainment, with thousands expected to join the festivities.

Newport Food Festival will be on Saturday, October 14, with Newport City Council stating that there “may also be an opportunity for stalls on the Sunday” [October 15] suggesting a two-day event for 2023.

Stall applications for Newport Food Festival close on May 26 – those interested can apply here.

Newport Rising

Newport Rising Festival commemorates the Newport Rising of 1839, which saw thousands of men march to Westgate Hotel in the fight for democracy.

They hoped to secure the release of five Chartists being held under arrest at the hotel, but a battle broke out with around 22 killed and many injured.

Newport Rising Festival, which launched in 2018, commemorates this with a flurry of activities including a torchlit march which follows some of the route from Belle Vue Park to The Westgate Hotel.

More details of the 2023 will be announced in due course.

Art on the Hill

Art on the Hill is an annual weekend of art and creativity held in the NP20 area of Newport city since 2017.

It was created by local artists Sarah Goodey and Kate Mercer – based around partner-venue Cwtsh – to help promote the work of local artists.

An art trail is created in west Newport with homes and other venues used as art or performance spaces for the weekend which takes place in November.

This celebration of creativity is a volunteer-led event with updates expected in the lead-up to the event.

Christmas lights switch-on

The countdown to Christmas begins in Newport in November with the light switch on to be hosted on a Saturday - with the date to be confirmed by organisers Newport Now BID.

T’is not yet the season for festive things, but people can expect live music, fair rides, stalls, and more throughout the day. A special guest will help illuminate the city centre, which should be followed by a firework display.

Full details of the Countdown to Christmas will be revealed closer to the time.