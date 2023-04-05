Cwmbran mum Alexandra Carnell has been jailed for a series of scams which included stealing from a grieving family when she acted as a letting agent for their estate.

The 35-year-old was living a life of luxury way beyond her means and frittered away the money to buy a holiday home and to spend treating herself.

She swindled investors out of nearly £120,000 after persuading them to back an app she was developing for the property sales market.

Carnell left web development company Automise £44,000 out of pocket after failing to pay them for their work.

Alexandra Carnell

Among the backers who lost money are couple Andrew and Rhiannon Servini, who put £20,000 of their money into her company Uproots Technology Ltd.

They got to know Carnell after being introduced to her by mutual friends at a party.

READ MORE: Finance boss blew nearly £1m of her company’s money to feed gambling addiction

Mr Servini, 46, a businessman from Cwmbran, said the irony of her crime was that she could be a very wealthy woman today had she used the money legitimately on the business.

Carnell’s app was ahead of its time five years ago and had enormous potential, he believes.

“It was a good idea. It really was,” Mr Servini revealed.

Carnell with victim Rhiannon Servini

“She could be a multi-millionaire today. It’s unbelievable. It was just short-term greed. She couldn’t wait.

“We believe that the product would have been first to market and the end goal was to get approached by one of the big estate agents out there.”

MORE NEWS: Mum who stole £1.5 million from small family business to pay back just £61,000

It wasn’t long before Mr Servini realised something was badly wrong when there were far more questions than answers about how the venture was progressing.

When he confronted her at a meeting, Carnell confessed but he only got half the truth.

Carnell enjoying a drink

“She broke down and said that she had spent all the money,” he told. “She started saying, ‘Sorry, sorry, sorry.’

“I said, ‘Where’s the money gone?’ We couldn’t get a lot out of her because she was in tears and really upset.

“If she had mismanaged the money then I could perhaps understand it.

“It was only later we found out that she had bought a caravan in Lydstep in West Wales, she’d run up a big taxi bill being chauffeured in and out of Cardiff and Newport at all hours enjoying herself.

Andrew Servini was unable to sleep after discovering he had been scammed

“She had a family subscription at the Celtic Manor to go to the gym and spa which was being paid for on a monthly basis by the company.

“Alex sent out a picture and said Christmas had come early showing four or five hampers from Fortnum & Mason.

“She was living a life she couldn’t afford.”

Carnell is due to serve 12 months in jail before being released on licence

Carnell’s crimes have taken a heavy toll on her victims.

“It’s absolutely disgusting what she's done to business partners and people who she thought of as friends, it’s despicable,” Mr Servini said.

“Everything that came out of her mouth was a lie. She’s very cunning and took us right in.

“It left me physically sick and emotionally drained.

“I'm shaking now talking about it but it's not anger, it’s frustration.”

Carnell pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud.

Jailing her for two years at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, Judge Shomon Khan told her: “Your fraudulent activities have caused financial and emotional harm to a number of victims.

“All of these victims trusted you – some of them considered themselves to be your friends.

“You took advantage of friendships and you were motivated by greed.”

She is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.