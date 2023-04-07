KIAN JENKINS, 22, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Park Hill on November 6, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

TOMMY GULLIFORD, 26, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon was ordered to pay £678 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Coed Road on November 1, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN LINTON, 31, of Liscombe Street, Newport was ordered to pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 83mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28 on January 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KELLY JONES, 43, of Heolddu Drive, Bargoed was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Pengam Road, Aberbargoed on November 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL COX, 61, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN EVANS, 63, of Margretts Way, Caldicot was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 33mph in a 20mph zone on the B4245 in Magor on October 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

PAUL MARSHALL, 51, of Knights Walk, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on October 20, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA ELIZABETH HIBBERT, 61, of Station Road, Glan-Y-Nant, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar on November 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LINDSEY MORGAN, 38, of Heol Y Twyn, Rhymney, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £185 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Pleasant View, Tirphil on November 4, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.