JOSHUA WINDSOR, 20, of Cartwright Green, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on February 27.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SASHA PAGET, 29, of Park Derwen, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly was jailed for six months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on September 18, 2021.

She was ordered to pay her victim £1,000 compensation and £85 towards prosecution costs.

ROBERT SIDLOWSKI, 38, of Winterson Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood in Hereford on August 6, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DARREN PHILLIPS, 34, of Stryd Camlas, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran was fined £415 and his driving record endorsed with 10 points after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle when he was above the alcohol level limit on Maesderwen Road, Pontymoile, Pontypool on January 3.

He must pay a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.

ALWYN JONES, 38, of Bryn Terrace, Blaina was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on High Street, Abertillery on November 6, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS JOSH MORGAN, 30, of Ysguborwen, Tredegar was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Police Row on November 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN THOMAS PHILLIPS, 27, of Lady Tyler Terrace, Rhymney, Caerphilly was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Victoria Road on October 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IOAN PREDA, 32, of Potter Street, Newport was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.