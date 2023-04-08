The ‘Walk the Valleys’ campaign aims to make youth cricket more financially accessible during the cost-of-living crisis, and so far half of the club’s £1,000 target has been raised.

David Windross, chairman of Ebbw Vale Cricket Club, said: “I know that sports clubs can be expensive and so the cost-of-living crisis has made it harder on parents.

“I’ve got three kids myself. Two of them go to gymnastics and then there’s football and cricket too. I pay £125 for gymnastics alone, so I know what it’s like as a parent.

“We want to make cricket more affordable in the valleys."

Eighteen members from Ebbw Vale Cricket Club took part in the walk. Picture: Ebbw Vale Cricket Club

Currently, attending Ebbw Vale Cricket Club costs parents £50 a season, but Mr Windross hopes to use money raised from the walking campaign to be able to make it free.

The ‘Walk the Valleys’ hike began in Sophia Gardens on Thursday, March 30, and passed through Pontypridd, Hopkinstown, Upper Rhondda and Abercynon before ending in Merthyr Tydfil four days later.

Eighteen members from Ebbw Vale Cricket Club took part, alongside other cricket clubs from across the valleys.

“Making cricket clubs as low cost as possible is particularly important in Ebbw Vale because we don’t really do it much in schools, whereas other boroughs like Monmouthshire do,” the chairman added.

“It’s about making people feel like it’s an option and that youth sports isn’t closed off to them just because costs are rising everywhere else.”

Mr Windross said that he also hopes to continue providing free kit to juniors and establish a club kitbag to ensure that equipment is not a barrier.

Although only half of the target has been raised so far, volunteers at the club are hopeful that they can continue to reach their goal.

“We’re really lucky to be well supported by people outside the club. We hope to keep the online fundraiser going to and also raise money through any change put in the buckets at the club” Mr Windross said. The club’s GoFundMe page can be found here.