Neither have hosted the show this week, after Phillip was also absent from This Morning last week.

Taking their place, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have taken over hosting duties on This Morning.

While The Masked Singer presenter, Joel Dommett also spent time filling in for Phillip during his absence last week.

However, ITV has now announced when regular hosts Holly and Phil will return.

The pair will return to the This Morning sofa following the Easter break on Monday, April 17.

Explaining Phillip's absence last week, a TV insider told the Sun: ""Phillip is on pre-planned leave and is due to return after the Easter holidays."

While ITV announced Holly and Phil would both be absent during the Easter holidays.

Holly Willoughby explained on Instagram that she’ll be spending time with her children as they break up from school.

She also joked about enjoying some chocolate at Easter, writing: “so that’s me for two weeks… I’m off to be with them and see if I can break the record for the most chocolate eggs consumed in 24 hours… wish me luck!”

