However, there are many free or low-cost activities over this Easter with events running all over Wales with something for everyone. Here’s a selection of some fun activities to keep the family busy and happy this Easter break a little bit further afield.

The National Museum Wales

The museum in the centre of Cardiff is hosting new events over the Easter holidays, including a big museum Easter trail.

This event involves completing a craft before and three challenges. The cost of this event is £4 per trail and is suitable for ages 4+.

For ages 13+, the museum is hosting a new VR experience of Planet Earth.

The virtual reality experience gives you an insight into what Wales looked like a million years ago, from Pembrokeshire to Powys. This event costs £6.

Easter Trail

Until Sunday, April 16, Cardiff’s Morgan Quarter is putting on a wide selection of events for families and children, including an arts and crafts workshop at Pen and Paper on Saturday, April 8.

Other events include interactive story time sessions and local musicians performing live.

Lido Ponty

The Lido, located in Pontypridd, is opening again for the Easter break, with free entry for children aged 16 and under and tickets £3 for adults.

The pool is offering two morning swimming sessions, followed by six family sessions with all pools opening.

Margam Park

Margam Park holds up to 1,000 acres worth of beautiful parklands, located in Port Talbot.

With free entry, it’s land offers history, wildlife and a full range of activities for a family day out.

With the play village and plenty more outdoor activity, it is also a dog friendly day out.

An adventure walk

With stunning walks placed all around Wales, there is not a better place to get out and explore.

With walks like Castell Coch, Ogmore by Sea, Brecon Beacons to walks around Cardiff Bay, there is a walk to suit all.