Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla has been referred to as Queen Consort but on the invitations, she is named Queen Camilla alongside King Charles III.

The invitations are to be sent to more than 2,000 guests and the coronation will end with Camilla being crowned Queen alongside the new King.

Prince George, who is future king, will play an important role in the coronation of his grandfather.

He’ll join seven schoolboys named Pages of Honour who will “attend their majesties during the coronation service”.

Alongside the photograph, the invitation for the Coronation and the details of the eight Pages of Honour that will attend Their Majesties at Westminster Abbey have also been revealed:



🔗 https://t.co/NtZk0rB233 pic.twitter.com/dTASYWfAZ0 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 4, 2023

The boys are either family friends or close relatives of Charles and Camilla, including three of the Queen’s grandchildren, and will be expected to carry the robes of prominent figures during the day.

The coronation is almost a month away (May 6) and a new double portrait of the King and Queen, wearing a Fiona Clare dress, has been released.

They can be seen smiling in Buckingham Palace’s blue drawing room in an image taken by Hugo Burnand, a favourite photographer of the royal family.

A royal source said: “It made sense to refer to Her Majesty as the Queen Consort in the early months of His Majesty’s reign, to distinguish from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“‘Queen Camilla’ is the appropriate title to set against ‘King Charles’ on the invitation. The coronation is an appropriate time to start using ‘Queen Camilla’ in an official capacity. All former Queen Consorts have been known as ‘Queen’ plus their first name.”

What do the coronation invitations say?





The invitation, printed on recycled card, is elaborately decorated with foliage in a design by heraldic artist and manuscript illuminator Andrew Jamieson, a Brother of the Art Workers’ Guild, of which the King is an Honorary Member.

It reads: “The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla – By Command of the King the Earl Marshall is directed to invite…to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on 6th day of May 2023.”

Speculation about what title Camilla would receive when Charles acceded to the throne arose but the late Queen explained in February last year that it was her “sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort”.

In past centuries, the wives of monarchs have been known as Queen and royal commentators had suggested the formal change might be made around the time of the coronation.

How long have Charles and Camilla been married?





Camilla’s public image has been transformed after she was first cast as the third person in the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage to then becoming a campaigning member of the monarchy prepared to serve the nation.

Underneath, she was the down-to-earth Sussex girl who grew up with a love of horses and happened to fall in love with Charles.

The King's coronation will take place on May 6 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

On Sunday, Charles and Camilla will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary.

Camilla is now an assured royal and she completed her first state visit with the King last week.

Who will be the Queen’s Pages of Honour?





Camilla’s three grandsons will be among her Pages of Honour – her daughter Laura Lopes’ twin sons Gus and Louis, aged 13, and her son Tom Parker Bowles’ son Freddy, also 13.

Her 10-year-old great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, will also be among the Queen’s Pages of Honour.

Who are the King’s Pages of Honour?





The King’s grandson George, aged nine, will be one of his Pages of Honour.

George will be joined by 13-year-old Nicholas Barclay who is the grandson of Sarah Troughton one of the Queen’s Companions.

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, the 13-year-old son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley also known as film-maker David Rocksavage and a friend of the Prince of Wales, will also be a Page of Honour.

Ralph Tollemache who is aged 12 is also part of the group.

All eight of the schoolboys will form part of the lavish procession that will move through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

The Palace said the royal website will be updated to reflect Camilla’s new title after the coronation which will see Queen Consort be replaced with Queen Camilla.