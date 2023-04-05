Police and paramedics were called to an address in Cefn Ilan Road at around 9.45am on Sunday after Mr Lloyd was found unresponsive inside a property.

Family members described the 27-year-old as "one of life's true gentlemen" who was "always joking around".

A 28-year-old man, from Caerphilly, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has now been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody, as police continue to investigate Mr Lloyd's death.

Family tribute to Abertridwr man Benjamin Lloyd

In a statement released by Gwent Police, Mr Lloyd's family said: "Benjamin Leonard Lloyd, one of life's true gentlemen.

"Ben was so happy and positive all the time, he always walked with a spring in his step. A kind, hardworking and generous man who had a lot of friends. You would struggle to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Ben.

"He leaves behind a very large number of family and friends who will feel his absence forever.

"He was the most amazing son, brother and uncle. There are six very heartbroken children who will miss play fighting and teasing their Uncle Ben when he pops in for a 'quiet coffee'.

Benjamin Lloyd. (Image: via Gwent Police)

"Growing up in a family of five children and being the only boy, I'm pretty sure Ben often felt outnumbered and in later years felt embarrassed when we would include him in our 'girl talk' at which point he would say "yep, that's my cue to leave!"

"Ben was always joking around and making light of every situation, he was such a bright star in this world and we are sure he will shine just as bright in the next."

Gwent Police at the scene in Abertridwr on Monday. (Image: Newsquest)

Police investigating Benjamin Lloyd's death in Abertridwr

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We are still appealing for anyone who was in White Street, near the library, who saw an altercation between two men between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday, April 1, or anyone with any information which could assist the investigation, to call 101 quoting reference 2300105165 or send us a direct message on social media.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."