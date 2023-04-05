Lou Ferringo, who played the Hulk in the TV series which ran from 1977 until 1982, and also voiced the iconic character in films and animated TV shows, will be in attendance at the event at the ICC Wales in August.

Lou Ferringo announced as next guest for Comic Con Wales. Picture: Comic Con Wales

The event already has a number of stars booked, such as Michael Rooker from Guardians of The Galaxy, Sean Gunn from Gilmore Girls, William Fichter from Armageddon and Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries.

Last year 26 guests were announced for the first ever Comic Con event at the ICC Wales, organisers Monopoly Events and Comic Con Wales plan to announce more guests in the next few days.

The event will be held from Saturday, August 12, until Sunday, August 13. All guests announced so far will be appearing at the event on both days.

Props and sets from TV shows and films will be set up at the convention for fans to enjoy and get pictures with.

Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker previously announced as guests. Picture: Comic Con Wales

The event is an opportunity for fans to meet their heroes and get autographs and other memorabilia.

Tickets for the event can be found at comicconventionwales.co.uk