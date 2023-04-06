Pippa Atkinson was born in July 2016 with epidermolysis bullosa, meaning her skin is so delicate it cannot be touched without causing blisters and other problems. For the first six months of her life parents Rhiannon and Damian and big brother Tomos couldn't even touch her without special oil on their hands.

In 2018 a team of volunteers and tradespeople teamed up to build a new specialist bath and extension at the family's home in Ponthir after a fundraising appeal raised more than £33,000.

The family prepare to meet the builders who helped them. Picture: BBC

And now, five years on, the family will be reunited with the 'Band of Builders' team on an episode of new BBC programme Reunion Hotel, to be broadcast this evening - Thursday, April 6.

The show, presented by The One Show's Alex Jones, features people being reunited with someone pivotal from their past. The Argus has already reported how Cwmbran beautician Tegan Badham, who fell onto tracks on the tube in London last July, will also appear in the show, reunited with the man who saved her.

Pippa thanks the builders for helping her family. Picture: BBC

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, Ms Atkinson said: “Pippa is now extremely active, sassy and happy, and I would like to thank those who worked on the build.

“Now I want to give them the opportunity to see how Pippa has grown and thank them for what they did.”

Andrew Pell, one of the volunteers who helped change Pippa's life. Picture: BBC

The programme will air at 8pm on BBC Two, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer.